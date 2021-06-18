Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Invests $116,000 in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,959,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,673,000 after buying an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,952,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,703,000 after buying an additional 20,645 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 32,453.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,798,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,836,000 after buying an additional 1,793,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,893,000 after buying an additional 240,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,214,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,941,000 after buying an additional 58,830 shares during the last quarter.

REET stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.33. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $28.90.

