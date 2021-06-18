Suncor Energy’s (SU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$33.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.
SU stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.88. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 172,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.