Suncor Energy’s (SU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$33.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

SU stock opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.88. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 172,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

