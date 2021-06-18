Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in May

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 295,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the May 13th total of 373,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,950.0 days.

Shares of SDGCF stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.41.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It also operates discount stores that offers food, cosmetics, home appliances, clothing, car supplies, sports and goods, alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceutical products, as well as fresh food, kerosene, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

