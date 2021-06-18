Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in May

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 295,000 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the May 13th total of 373,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,950.0 days.
Shares of SDGCF stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.76 and a twelve month high of $41.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.41.
Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.