Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.74 Million

Analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will announce $93.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.40 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $10.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 799.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $451.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $396.58 million to $523.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $820.88 million, with estimates ranging from $738.71 million to $985.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The firm had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of SHO traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.94. 184,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,751. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.72.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

