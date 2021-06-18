Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Short Interest Up 25.1% in May

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,726,800 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the May 13th total of 2,179,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27,268.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SVCBF. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Danske downgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVCBF opened at $16.90 on Friday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.67.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products worldwide. The company offers various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.