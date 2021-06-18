SwiftCash Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, SwiftCash has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One SwiftCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. SwiftCash has a total market cap of $253,670.35 and $62.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SwiftCash

SWIFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. SwiftCash’s total supply is 180,856,031 coins and its circulating supply is 180,135,600 coins. The Reddit community for SwiftCash is https://reddit.com/r/swiftcashcc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitswift (SWIFT) is a proof of stake and proof of work alternative crypto currency. The proof of stake rate is set to 3% per annum. “

SwiftCash Coin Trading

