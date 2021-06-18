Swiss National Bank Acquires 400 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,721,000 after acquiring an additional 70,997 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 25.27% of the company’s stock.

MCRI stock opened at $66.45 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a one year low of $30.29 and a one year high of $76.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 1.79.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

