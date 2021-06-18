Swiss National Bank Acquires 900 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STRL. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a market capitalization of $656.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

