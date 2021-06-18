Swiss National Bank Buys 1,400 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth $3,510,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,904,000 after purchasing an additional 804,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,043.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $93,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,354.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,278,198 in the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

