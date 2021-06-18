Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after purchasing an additional 357,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Option Care Health by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 125,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. 47.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 414.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.58. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $759.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OPCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $164,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.