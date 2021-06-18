Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,000 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,022,000 after acquiring an additional 106,048 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,017,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,008 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $21,146,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 414,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 29,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.31. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 29.41%. The company had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.53 million. Research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

