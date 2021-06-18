Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,000 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 265.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in MRC Global in the first quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRC opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.31. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $803.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.79 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 12.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. On average, research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

