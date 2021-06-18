Swiss Prime Site (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Swiss Prime Site (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SWPRF opened at $102.35 on Tuesday.

About Swiss Prime Site

Swiss Prime Site AG, a real estate company, engages in buying and selling, managing, and developing investment properties in Switzerland. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate and Services. The Real Estate segment purchases, sells, leases, and develops properties. The Services segment engages in the real estate related service, assisted living, and retail and asset management business.

