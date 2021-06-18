Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.66

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.66 and last traded at $21.56, with a volume of 52296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Get Switch alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

In other Switch news, major shareholder Stella Roy sold 171,990 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $3,334,886.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,729.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,345,576 shares of company stock worth $26,693,891 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,587,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,160 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,043,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,530,000 after purchasing an additional 759,940 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Switch by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,772,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,128,000 after buying an additional 269,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.91% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.