Symrise (FRA:SY1) PT Set at €106.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €106.00 ($124.71) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SY1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €128.00 ($150.59) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Symrise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €108.53 ($127.69).

Shares of SY1 opened at €113.85 ($133.94) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €108.64. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

