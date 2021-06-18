Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.380-6.450 EPS.

SNPS traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $265.86. 1,376,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,821. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Synopsys has a one year low of $184.40 and a one year high of $300.91. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.34.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.92.

In other Synopsys news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total value of $1,114,924.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,989 shares of company stock worth $14,137,603 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

