Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.93 million-107.05 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.75 million.

Shares of NASDAQ SYPR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. 91,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,505,863. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $68.70 million, a PE ratio of 328.00 and a beta of 1.53. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.54%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Sypris Solutions from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, insider Rebecca R. Eckert sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $98,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

