Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $625 million-675 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $592.31 million.Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-4.000 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.50. 1,392,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $136.81 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.70.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.89.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Featured Article: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.