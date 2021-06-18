TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.35.

NYSE TAL opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.53 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $90.96.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

