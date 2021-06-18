TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.35.
NYSE TAL opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.53 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $90.96.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
