TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded TAL Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.35.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Shares of TAL Education Group stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.03. TAL Education Group has a 52-week low of $20.51 and a 52-week high of $90.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.53 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.