TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$74.00 at CIBC

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.23.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.20. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $53.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.