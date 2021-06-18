TD Securities Raises Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Price Target to C$1.55

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$1.20 to C$1.55 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.65 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.78.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRBF remained flat at $$0.87 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,245. Bombardier has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.77.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

