Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $717,000 Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Landstar System were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Landstar System by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Landstar System by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 138,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 87,654 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Landstar System by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Landstar System by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 156,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $157.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.17 and a 12-month high of $182.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens cut shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.20.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

