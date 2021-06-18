Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $782,000 Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,202,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,515,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter valued at about $7,912,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STWD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Starwood Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $287.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

