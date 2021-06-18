Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $827,000 Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $432,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $535,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,944,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $72,249,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 649.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 243,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,961,000 after purchasing an additional 210,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.14.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $182.41 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $98.37 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.41. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.51.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

