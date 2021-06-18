Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $866,000 Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,380 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,935 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370,025 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 1,543.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,306,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,910,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374,649 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,914,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,910,000 after acquiring an additional 634,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,646,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,515,000 after acquiring an additional 796,555 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,071,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,255 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $17.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.23.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point upped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

In other news, Director Jerry Franklin sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $126,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,727,848.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,852 shares of company stock worth $4,613,659. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

