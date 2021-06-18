Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 974 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bill.com were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Bill.com by 486.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,549.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,026 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $317,798.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,237.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,388 shares of company stock valued at $20,101,774. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on BILL. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.71.

Shares of BILL opened at $172.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.83. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.66 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Bill.com’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.