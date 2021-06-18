Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,181 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sunrun were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,954 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after buying an additional 4,382,193 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,356,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,483,000 after buying an additional 464,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 305.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,523,000 after buying an additional 1,625,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.43 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -62.84 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.45.

In other Sunrun news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 12,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $702,316.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 120,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,863,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 8,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $467,470.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,981.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 277,147 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,844 in the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

