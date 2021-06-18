TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Price Down 3.8%

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) shares fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85. 56,027 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,602,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FTI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. AlphaValue lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 2.25.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

