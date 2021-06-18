TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,819,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 132,489 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $14,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 8.0% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 27,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 30th. AlphaValue lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

NYSE FTI opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. Research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

