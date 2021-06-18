Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $283 million-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.80 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLS. Wedbush upped their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Shares of TLS stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.52. 1,849,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,200. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 888.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.34. Telos has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telos will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $5,636,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Wood sold 963,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $31,784,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,695,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,953,579. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,106,628 shares of company stock valued at $102,535,124 over the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

