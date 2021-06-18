Telos (TLOS) Trading Up 16% Over Last Week

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 18th. Telos has a total market capitalization of $66.62 million and $723,330.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telos coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Telos has traded 16% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telos Coin Profile

Telos (CRYPTO:TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

