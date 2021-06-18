Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to report $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. Tenable posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.01%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $1,497,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,151 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $167,492.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,058,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,578 shares of company stock worth $7,798,126. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

TENB stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.80. 2,089,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,702. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -162.22 and a beta of 1.70. Tenable has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $58.45.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

