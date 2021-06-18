Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TESCO PLC., is the UK’s largest retailer and one of the world’s leading international retailers. Tesco has reached this position through consistent focus on their four part strategy for growth: Tesco has a strong, growing core UK business offering customers excellent value, choice and convenience; Tesco aims to be as strong in non-food as it is in food; Tesco follows the customer into new areas like retailing services such as financial products (Tesco Personal Finance), internet shopping (Tesco.com) and telecoms (Tesco telecom offers mobile, fixed line and broadband services) & Tesco is a leading international retailer with a long term strategy for growth. Tesco is a multi-format business, operating hypermarkets, superstores, supermarkets and convenience stores. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TSCDY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Tesco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS TSCDY opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. Tesco has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $13.08. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

