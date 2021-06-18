Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Holdings Trimmed by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Tetra Tech worth $13,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEK. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $1,014,782.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $122.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $144.77.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

