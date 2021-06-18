Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 325,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 75,888 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $61,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $187.65 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.35 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $173.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.