TFI International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

TFII stock opened at $90.60 on Friday. TFI International has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

