TFI International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
TFII stock opened at $90.60 on Friday. TFI International has a 52 week low of $32.84 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53.
TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.