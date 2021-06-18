TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Short Interest Up 19.6% in May

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the May 13th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $356,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFII has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Shares of NYSE TFII traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.56. 220,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,326. TFI International has a twelve month low of $32.84 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.53.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.