The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Raised to $51.50

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $49.50 to $51.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

Shares of CG stock opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $45.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The company had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

