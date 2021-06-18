The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Greystone Financial Group LLC

Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,429,147 shares of company stock valued at $100,451,401. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

The Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.51. The stock had a trading volume of 335,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,005,602. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $129.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

