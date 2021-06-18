The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $77.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schwab’s shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. Strategic acquisitions have reinforced Schwab's position as a leading brokerage player, and will be accretive to earnings and also result in cost savings. Its efficient capital deployment activities reflect a solid balance sheet position. Offering commission-free trading has been leading to rise in client assets and brokerage accounts. This, in turn, will continue improving its trading revenues. However, continued near-zero interest rates and no chance of an increase in the same in the near term remains a major concern. Further, persistently increasing expenses will likely hurt profitability to some extent.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SCHW. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.75.

SCHW opened at $72.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.82.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,429,147 shares of company stock valued at $100,451,401 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

