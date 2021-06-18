The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.14 million-74.07 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.93 million.

Shares of The ExOne stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.02. 902,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,798. The ExOne has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $444.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.98.

Get The ExOne alerts:

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.31 million. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 19.67% and a negative net margin of 29.57%. The ExOne’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The ExOne will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XONE. B. Riley cut their target price on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on The ExOne from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The ExOne from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 12th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.83.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.