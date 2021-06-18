The Flowr (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Stock Price Down 1%

Shares of The Flowr Co. (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) dropped 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 107,208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 198,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22.

About The Flowr (OTCMKTS:FLWPF)

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

