The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report issued on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

GT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.20. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $20.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,636.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,657,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,678,000 after buying an additional 9,101,216 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $44,691,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter worth $62,067,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,926 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,779,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

