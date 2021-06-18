The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Short Interest Up 30.9% in May

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the May 13th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 921,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other The Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at $315,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,351,216 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey in the first quarter worth $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in The Hershey by 2,728.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSY traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.68. 9,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.59. The Hershey has a 1-year low of $125.50 and a 1-year high of $175.55. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

