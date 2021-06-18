The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Update

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the May 13th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of The Korea Fund stock opened at $45.88 on Friday. The Korea Fund has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $46.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 416.1% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Korea Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Korea Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 831,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in The Korea Fund by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 55.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

