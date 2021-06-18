The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Announces Earnings Results

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:KR traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.85. The stock had a trading volume of 469,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,058,369. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.44. The Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81.

A number of analysts have commented on KR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.26.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,739.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $2,430,220 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

