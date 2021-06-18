The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

Shares of The Kroger stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.75. The company had a trading volume of 723,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,058,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Kroger has a one year low of $30.35 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44.

Get The Kroger alerts:

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $774,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 243,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,801.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $2,430,220. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.26.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.