The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $98.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on The Lovesac from $77.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Lovesac from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The Lovesac has a 12 month low of $22.64 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.49.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.71. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Lovesac will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Lovesac by 10,321.5% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 17,753 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 83.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 28,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 323.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of The Lovesac by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

