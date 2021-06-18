The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,630 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of The Manitowoc worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTW. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the first quarter worth $26,092,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,081,000 after purchasing an additional 566,985 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 495.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 546,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after purchasing an additional 456,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $4,348,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

MTW stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.44 million, a PE ratio of -53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $28.33.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

